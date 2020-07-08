All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2354 Altman St

2354 Altman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Altman Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PLEASE TEXT (preferred)/CALL FOR SHOWINGS!!
Phone #: (415)412-2048

Cute and cozy stand alone junior 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house in the great neighborhood of Frogtown! The house shares the lot with another house but has its own private back yard.

The unit has a good size kitchen with fridge and stove included, bright living/dining area, bathroom with shower, bedroom area, and a beautiful back yard. The unit has a lot of natural light!

We are currently in the process of doing a few upgrades to the house.
Upgrades will includes new paint, new tile in kitchen and bath, brand new granite counter tops, and a renovated bathroom with modern finishes.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, and trash.
Landlord pays water.
Street parking only.

Rent is $1,800/month. Security deposit is $1,800. Credit check required.

** Please TEXT (preferred)/CALL (415)412-2048 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5729943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Altman St have any available units?
2354 Altman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2354 Altman St have?
Some of 2354 Altman St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 Altman St currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Altman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Altman St pet-friendly?
No, 2354 Altman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2354 Altman St offer parking?
No, 2354 Altman St does not offer parking.
Does 2354 Altman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Altman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Altman St have a pool?
No, 2354 Altman St does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Altman St have accessible units?
No, 2354 Altman St does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Altman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 Altman St does not have units with dishwashers.

