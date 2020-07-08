2354 Altman St

Amenities

Cute and cozy stand alone junior 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house in the great neighborhood of Frogtown! The house shares the lot with another house but has its own private back yard.



The unit has a good size kitchen with fridge and stove included, bright living/dining area, bathroom with shower, bedroom area, and a beautiful back yard. The unit has a lot of natural light!



We are currently in the process of doing a few upgrades to the house.

Upgrades will includes new paint, new tile in kitchen and bath, brand new granite counter tops, and a renovated bathroom with modern finishes.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, and trash.

Landlord pays water.

Street parking only.



Rent is $1,800/month. Security deposit is $1,800. Credit check required.



Please TEXT (preferred)/CALL (415)412-2048 to schedule a showing!



