2349 BEACH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2349 BEACH Avenue

2349 S Beach Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2349 S Beach Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Ocean breezes and bright sunshine flood this Silver Triangle entertainer's dream. Enjoy the sunny open floor plan downstairs. This contemporarytwo story, two bedroom home has an additional loft space off the Master perfect for baby's room or creative space or office. The remodeled pristine kitchen features plentiful wood cabinetry, large kitchen island & gleaming stainless appliances. The private oversized Master Suite has a sitting area & walk-in closet. The downstairs bedroom has an en-suite Carrera bath and sleeping nook. Enjoy the side terrace w/ a built-in BBQ. The huge bonus room downstairs features beautiful built-ins and custom carriage doors which open out to a gated patio with plenty of room for lounging, dining and enjoying the indoor/outdoor flow. Amazing location- close to the beach, World famous Venice Canals & Abbot Kinney shops, galleries & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

