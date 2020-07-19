2349 BEACH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Ocean breezes and bright sunshine flood this Silver Triangle entertainer's dream. Enjoy the sunny open floor plan downstairs. This contemporarytwo story, two bedroom home has an additional loft space off the Master perfect for baby's room or creative space or office. The remodeled pristine kitchen features plentiful wood cabinetry, large kitchen island & gleaming stainless appliances. The private oversized Master Suite has a sitting area & walk-in closet. The downstairs bedroom has an en-suite Carrera bath and sleeping nook. Enjoy the side terrace w/ a built-in BBQ. The huge bonus room downstairs features beautiful built-ins and custom carriage doors which open out to a gated patio with plenty of room for lounging, dining and enjoying the indoor/outdoor flow. Amazing location- close to the beach, World famous Venice Canals & Abbot Kinney shops, galleries & dining.