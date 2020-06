Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located at the very top of the hill in Echo Park this charming yet roomy two bedroom two bath completely remodeled home. Fully updated kitchenand baths, central air and heat, washer and dryer, large walk-in closet off of master. Enjoy spring and summer nights on the front porch or an outdoorbarbecue on the spacious back patio. One car garage and bonus storage shed complete this property.