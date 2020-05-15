All apartments in Los Angeles
2343 teviot Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

2343 teviot Street

2343 Teviot Street · (818) 399-9719
Location

2343 Teviot Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is your chance to rent a home in the wonderful Silver Lake Heights neighborhood. This home is part of a three unit complex and has one bedroom and one full bathroom. Completely remodeled with brand new European style A/C and heat, laminate flooring throughout, one full bathroom with a tub, kitchen that comes equipped with a refrigerator and range stove, a brand washer and dryer. One car parking space reserved for this unit in the back of the property. Tenant pays for all utilities except water, which is paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 teviot Street have any available units?
2343 teviot Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 teviot Street have?
Some of 2343 teviot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 teviot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2343 teviot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 teviot Street pet-friendly?
No, 2343 teviot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2343 teviot Street offer parking?
Yes, 2343 teviot Street does offer parking.
Does 2343 teviot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 teviot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 teviot Street have a pool?
No, 2343 teviot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2343 teviot Street have accessible units?
No, 2343 teviot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 teviot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 teviot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
