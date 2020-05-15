2343 teviot Street

Amenities
This is your chance to rent a home in the wonderful Silver Lake Heights neighborhood. This home is part of a three unit complex and has one bedroom and one full bathroom. Completely remodeled with brand new European style A/C and heat, laminate flooring throughout, one full bathroom with a tub, kitchen that comes equipped with a refrigerator and range stove, a brand washer and dryer. One car parking space reserved for this unit in the back of the property. Tenant pays for all utilities except water, which is paid by landlord.