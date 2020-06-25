23427 Canzonet Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Welcome to this lovely single story home that offers 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bathrooms on a serene tree lined street. This home features include a nice size kitchen that is open to the dining that shares a dual sided fireplace with the formal living room. Along with 2 additional bedrooms, there is a separate family room off of the kitchen, that will be great for entertaining. The master suite has a private bath, double sinks and dressing area along with french doors leading out to the backyard with a grassy play area & covered patio. Also included in the price is a detached 400 sq ft guest unit with fireplace - great for an office, gym or even a get-a-way. It is located in the El Camino School District and has a large driveway for plenty of parking in addition to the 2 car garage. It's close to the Warner Center & the Westfield Village with great dining and shopping. Easy freeway access and just minutes from the beach.