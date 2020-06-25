All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

23427 Canzonet Street

23427 Canzonet Street · No Longer Available
Location

23427 Canzonet Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely single story home that offers 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bathrooms on a serene tree lined street. This home features include a nice size kitchen that is open to the dining that shares a dual sided fireplace with the formal living room. Along with 2 additional bedrooms, there is a separate family room off of the kitchen, that will be great for entertaining. The master suite has a private bath, double sinks and dressing area along with french doors leading out to the backyard with a grassy play area & covered patio. Also included in the price is a detached 400 sq ft guest unit with fireplace - great for an office, gym or even a get-a-way. It is located in the El Camino School District and has a large driveway for plenty of parking in addition to the 2 car garage. It's close to the Warner Center & the Westfield Village with great dining and shopping. Easy freeway access and just minutes from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23427 Canzonet Street have any available units?
23427 Canzonet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23427 Canzonet Street have?
Some of 23427 Canzonet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23427 Canzonet Street currently offering any rent specials?
23427 Canzonet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23427 Canzonet Street pet-friendly?
No, 23427 Canzonet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23427 Canzonet Street offer parking?
Yes, 23427 Canzonet Street offers parking.
Does 23427 Canzonet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23427 Canzonet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23427 Canzonet Street have a pool?
No, 23427 Canzonet Street does not have a pool.
Does 23427 Canzonet Street have accessible units?
No, 23427 Canzonet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23427 Canzonet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23427 Canzonet Street has units with dishwashers.
