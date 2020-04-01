2341 Teviot Street

Amenities

This is your chance to rent a home in the wonderful Silver Lake Heights neighborhood. This home is part of a three unit complex and has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Private covered porch in the front of the home to relax and enjoy. Completely remodeled with brand new ductless A/C and heat, white tile flooring throughout, one full bathroom with a large standup shower and vanity with ample storage space, a large kitchen that features quartz countertops, white cabinetry and a range oven with a hood and a separate laundry space with a brand new stackable washer and dryer. Two car parking space reserved for this unit in the back of the property. Tenant pays for all utilities except water, which is paid by landlord.