Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:42 AM

2341 Teviot Street

2341 Teviot Street · (818) 399-9719
Location

2341 Teviot Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is your chance to rent a home in the wonderful Silver Lake Heights neighborhood. This home is part of a three unit complex and has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Private covered porch in the front of the home to relax and enjoy. Completely remodeled with brand new ductless A/C and heat, white tile flooring throughout, one full bathroom with a large standup shower and vanity with ample storage space, a large kitchen that features quartz countertops, white cabinetry and a range oven with a hood and a separate laundry space with a brand new stackable washer and dryer. Two car parking space reserved for this unit in the back of the property. Tenant pays for all utilities except water, which is paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Teviot Street have any available units?
2341 Teviot Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Teviot Street have?
Some of 2341 Teviot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Teviot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Teviot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Teviot Street pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Teviot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2341 Teviot Street offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Teviot Street does offer parking.
Does 2341 Teviot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2341 Teviot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Teviot Street have a pool?
No, 2341 Teviot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Teviot Street have accessible units?
No, 2341 Teviot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Teviot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Teviot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
