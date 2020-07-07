234 Kenmore Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91dd880b1 ---- Epic two-bedroom on Kenmore w/ Garage and in-unit Laundry Lovely Two Bedroom available in Koreatown! This rare find is amazing both inside and out! Unit features hardwood floors, charming updated kitchen, tons of natural light, large French windows and original built-ins. Bedrooms are well appointed with generous closet space. The unit includes garage parking and has ensuite laundry too! Convenient to Little Bangladesh, Koreatown restaurants, DTLA shopping and more. This one won’t last long. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Large windows/natural light Updated Fixtures Gas Stove Laundry Onsite Hardwood Floors LEASE TERMS: 1-Year Lease