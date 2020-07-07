All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

234 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91dd880b1 ---- Epic two-bedroom on Kenmore w/ Garage and in-unit Laundry Lovely Two Bedroom available in Koreatown! This rare find is amazing both inside and out! Unit features hardwood floors, charming updated kitchen, tons of natural light, large French windows and original built-ins. Bedrooms are well appointed with generous closet space. The unit includes garage parking and has ensuite laundry too! Convenient to Little Bangladesh, Koreatown restaurants, DTLA shopping and more. This one won&rsquo;t last long. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Large windows/natural light Updated Fixtures Gas Stove Laundry Onsite Hardwood Floors LEASE TERMS: 1-Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Kenmore Ave have any available units?
234 Kenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 234 Kenmore Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 Kenmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 234 Kenmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 234 Kenmore Ave offers parking.
Does 234 Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Kenmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 234 Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Kenmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

