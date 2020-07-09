23341 Bassett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, turnkey home in a great neighborhood of West Hills. Close to the Village, Warner Center, mall, shopping, restaurants and movies, Victory hiking trail, and award winning schools.

Lovely, cozy single family home with direct garage access from the property for your convenience. All upgraded, kitchen, stainless appliances, bathrooms, laminate floors, recessed light, ceiling fans, open floor plan. Gorgeous, spacious, entertainer's backyard, including some patio furniture and barbecue. Refrigerator and microwave in kitchen included.

Come and check it out, will not last too long.