Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23341 Bassett Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:09 PM

23341 Bassett Street

23341 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Location

23341 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, turnkey home in a great neighborhood of West Hills. Close to the Village, Warner Center, mall, shopping, restaurants and movies, Victory hiking trail, and award winning schools.
Lovely, cozy single family home with direct garage access from the property for your convenience. All upgraded, kitchen, stainless appliances, bathrooms, laminate floors, recessed light, ceiling fans, open floor plan. Gorgeous, spacious, entertainer's backyard, including some patio furniture and barbecue. Refrigerator and microwave in kitchen included.
Come and check it out, will not last too long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23341 Bassett Street have any available units?
23341 Bassett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23341 Bassett Street have?
Some of 23341 Bassett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23341 Bassett Street currently offering any rent specials?
23341 Bassett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23341 Bassett Street pet-friendly?
No, 23341 Bassett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23341 Bassett Street offer parking?
Yes, 23341 Bassett Street offers parking.
Does 23341 Bassett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23341 Bassett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23341 Bassett Street have a pool?
No, 23341 Bassett Street does not have a pool.
Does 23341 Bassett Street have accessible units?
No, 23341 Bassett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23341 Bassett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23341 Bassett Street has units with dishwashers.
