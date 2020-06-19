All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2333 GRAND CANAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2333 GRAND CANAL
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

2333 GRAND CANAL

2333 Grand Canal · (970) 710-1665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2333 Grand Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Experience the ultimate Venetian vibe on this rare double lot with whimsical water views. Romantically hidden behind hedges on one of the best T lot locations, this Morroco inspired Mediterranean offers an abundance of space to create your ultimate Venice beach hideaway. Wake up to the sunrise gleaming into your living room and walk along the shores as you step out of an expansive brick patio deck, capturing the variety of architecture and classic Venice style lined upon the Grand & Linnie canals. With a generous 4 bed 4 bath layout, enjoy open concept living and an ideal setting for creating, relaxing, and entertaining while the cool ocean breeze settles in. Perfectly located one block to the sand, a quick stroll to Erewhon & Abbot Kinney, and immediate access to all the best restaurants in town, this one of a kind double lot brings a European flair to the legendary life of the Venice Canals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
2333 GRAND CANAL has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2333 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
2333 GRAND CANAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 2333 GRAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2333 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 2333 GRAND CANAL does offer parking.
Does 2333 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 GRAND CANAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 2333 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 2333 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 2333 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 GRAND CANAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 GRAND CANAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 GRAND CANAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2333 GRAND CANAL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity