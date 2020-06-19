2333 GRAND CANAL

Amenities

Experience the ultimate Venetian vibe on this rare double lot with whimsical water views. Romantically hidden behind hedges on one of the best T lot locations, this Morroco inspired Mediterranean offers an abundance of space to create your ultimate Venice beach hideaway. Wake up to the sunrise gleaming into your living room and walk along the shores as you step out of an expansive brick patio deck, capturing the variety of architecture and classic Venice style lined upon the Grand & Linnie canals. With a generous 4 bed 4 bath layout, enjoy open concept living and an ideal setting for creating, relaxing, and entertaining while the cool ocean breeze settles in. Perfectly located one block to the sand, a quick stroll to Erewhon & Abbot Kinney, and immediate access to all the best restaurants in town, this one of a kind double lot brings a European flair to the legendary life of the Venice Canals.