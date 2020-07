Amenities

Beautiful contemporary home just blocks from the Venice Canals, beach and Abbott Kinney. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and wooden cabinetry open to an enormous living room with vaulted ceilings, tons of light and a wonderful fireplace. Wood floors throughout, 2 large bedrooms, laundry inside, parking on property. Gorgeous outdoor space with greenery all around.