Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2326 Walnut Ave.

2326 Walnut Avenue · (310) 828-7525
Location

2326 Walnut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2326 Walnut Ave. · Avail. now

$5,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bed+2 bath HOUSE on Walnut Ave, in the heart of Venice! Remodeled - hardwood, quartz, white kitchen, SS appl's. Parking!ing! - 2326 Walnut Ave, Venice, 90291

Rent: $5,895. Deposit: $5,895

Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2.

Beautifully remodeled SINGLE FAMILY HOME for Rent! HUGE backyard!

Unique opportunity to live in a beautiful 3 bedroom+2 bathroom single family house in a lovely Venice neighborhood and close to Venice Blvd! Fresh remodel features caesarstone counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new dual paned windows, fresh paint, spacious and bright layout, inside washer+dryer hookups and tons of storage. Beautifully remodeled main bathroom. Also has front and backyard landscaping. And the backyard is gigantic. Must see! House is bright! Spacious and functional floorplan. Bedrooms have good closet space. Feels like home! Fridge not included. 2 car tandem parking in driveway along with a garage that allows for lots of additional storage, playroom, office, etc. Approx. 1500 sf.

Located in the heart of Venice, only a short bike ride to Abbot Kinney Blvd, the beach, and all the trendy bars, shops, and local restaurants in Venice! Don't miss! Walnut Ave is a quaint and picturesque street. Come see it!

25 dollar credit check fee. No pets. One year lease minimum.

Please call Roque & Mark Co. at 310-828-7525 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

