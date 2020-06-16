Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 bed+2 bath HOUSE on Walnut Ave, in the heart of Venice! Remodeled - hardwood, quartz, white kitchen, SS appl's. Parking!ing! - 2326 Walnut Ave, Venice, 90291



Rent: $5,895. Deposit: $5,895



Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2.



Beautifully remodeled SINGLE FAMILY HOME for Rent! HUGE backyard!



Unique opportunity to live in a beautiful 3 bedroom+2 bathroom single family house in a lovely Venice neighborhood and close to Venice Blvd! Fresh remodel features caesarstone counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new dual paned windows, fresh paint, spacious and bright layout, inside washer+dryer hookups and tons of storage. Beautifully remodeled main bathroom. Also has front and backyard landscaping. And the backyard is gigantic. Must see! House is bright! Spacious and functional floorplan. Bedrooms have good closet space. Feels like home! Fridge not included. 2 car tandem parking in driveway along with a garage that allows for lots of additional storage, playroom, office, etc. Approx. 1500 sf.



Located in the heart of Venice, only a short bike ride to Abbot Kinney Blvd, the beach, and all the trendy bars, shops, and local restaurants in Venice! Don't miss! Walnut Ave is a quaint and picturesque street. Come see it!



25 dollar credit check fee. No pets. One year lease minimum.



Please call Roque & Mark Co. at 310-828-7525 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3815242)