2326 CANYON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A warm character exterior leads to a lovely traditional/contemporary home. The open floor plan has abundant natural light with an excellent indoor-outdoor flow on both levels. Beautifully remodeled kitchen and baths with high end finishes; stainless steel appliances, travertine/limestone/bamboo flooring. Private patio and upper sun deck for outdoor entertaining. Perfectly located in a great neighborhood, a short stroll to Griffith Park and the restaurants and shopping on Franklin Avenue.