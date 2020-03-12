All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

2326 CANYON Drive

2326 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A warm character exterior leads to a lovely traditional/contemporary home. The open floor plan has abundant natural light with an excellent indoor-outdoor flow on both levels. Beautifully remodeled kitchen and baths with high end finishes; stainless steel appliances, travertine/limestone/bamboo flooring. Private patio and upper sun deck for outdoor entertaining. Perfectly located in a great neighborhood, a short stroll to Griffith Park and the restaurants and shopping on Franklin Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 CANYON Drive have any available units?
2326 CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2326 CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2326 CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2326 CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2326 CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2326 CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 2326 CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 2326 CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2326 CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2326 CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
