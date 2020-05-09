2325 Laverna

2325 W Laverna Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Eagle Rock
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable Detached Spanish Bungalow Home! Property shows pride in ownership of this updated/remodeled Vintage Eagle Rock Spanish Court (four houses on one lot) on a quiet street. Bonus of a private patio and garage storage. Very clean and well cared for property with a great vibe!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
