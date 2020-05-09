All apartments in Los Angeles
2325 Laverna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2325 Laverna

2325 W Laverna Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2325 W Laverna Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable Detached Spanish Bungalow Home!
Property shows pride in ownership of this updated/remodeled Vintage Eagle Rock Spanish Court (four houses on one lot) on a quiet street. Bonus of a private patio and garage storage. Very clean and well cared for property with a great vibe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Laverna have any available units?
2325 Laverna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Laverna have?
Some of 2325 Laverna's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Laverna currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Laverna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Laverna pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Laverna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2325 Laverna offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Laverna offers parking.
Does 2325 Laverna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Laverna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Laverna have a pool?
No, 2325 Laverna does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Laverna have accessible units?
No, 2325 Laverna does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Laverna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Laverna has units with dishwashers.
