2320 PELHAM Avenue

Amenities
Situated mid-block on a tree-lined street, this tastefully updated Spanish residence is the perfect blend of old world character with modern and stylish amenities. The welcoming floorplan features three bedrooms, two remodeled bathrooms, and an office. The spacious living room is adorned with soaring wood-beamed ceilings, original iron sconces from the 1920's, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been recently renovated and has a gas range and granite countertops and flows into the dedicated laundry room. Other features include: hardwood floors in all the bedrooms; central air conditioning and heat; spacious flat backyard; and tankless water heater. Conveniently located near the Westwood Charter Elementary School, the highly acclaimed Westfield Century City shopping center, and the future Google Campus.