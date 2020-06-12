2320 PELHAM Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Situated mid-block on a tree-lined street, this tastefully updated Spanish residence is the perfect blend of old world character with modern and stylish amenities. The welcoming floorplan features three bedrooms, two remodeled bathrooms, and an office. The spacious living room is adorned with soaring wood-beamed ceilings, original iron sconces from the 1920's, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been recently renovated and has a gas range and granite countertops and flows into the dedicated laundry room. Other features include: hardwood floors in all the bedrooms; central air conditioning and heat; spacious flat backyard; and tankless water heater. Conveniently located near the Westwood Charter Elementary School, the highly acclaimed Westfield Century City shopping center, and the future Google Campus.