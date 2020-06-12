All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

2320 PELHAM Avenue

2320 Pelham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Pelham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Situated mid-block on a tree-lined street, this tastefully updated Spanish residence is the perfect blend of old world character with modern and stylish amenities. The welcoming floorplan features three bedrooms, two remodeled bathrooms, and an office. The spacious living room is adorned with soaring wood-beamed ceilings, original iron sconces from the 1920's, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been recently renovated and has a gas range and granite countertops and flows into the dedicated laundry room. Other features include: hardwood floors in all the bedrooms; central air conditioning and heat; spacious flat backyard; and tankless water heater. Conveniently located near the Westwood Charter Elementary School, the highly acclaimed Westfield Century City shopping center, and the future Google Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 PELHAM Avenue have any available units?
2320 PELHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 PELHAM Avenue have?
Some of 2320 PELHAM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 PELHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2320 PELHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 PELHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2320 PELHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2320 PELHAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2320 PELHAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 2320 PELHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 PELHAM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 PELHAM Avenue have a pool?
No, 2320 PELHAM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2320 PELHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2320 PELHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 PELHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 PELHAM Avenue has units with dishwashers.

