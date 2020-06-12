All apartments in Los Angeles
232 Howland Canal
232 Howland Canal

232 Howland Canal · (310) 867-3131
Location

232 Howland Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 Howland Canal · Avail. Jun 21

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
232 Howland Canal Available 06/21/20 Charming Bungalow with Two Bedrooms & Den plus Large Artist Studio or Office On The Venice Canals - This completely remodeled two bedroom den with one bathroom home and adjacent, separate, large, flexible use space is on the Venice Canals and minutes from Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. This unique complex features a large front deck facing the canal, washer/dryer hookups, a kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops, and a new stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. The artist studio/office has two rooms plus a large 3/4 bath, washer/dryer hookups, and is attached to the large 1 car garage.

Property amenities include a private yard between both buildings, a large 1 car garage and an additional single parking space.

Pets are welcome, subject to approval.

Rental Rate: $4,500 a month with 2 weeks free in the second month on a 1 year lease. Resident is responsible for all utilities.

If your would like more information or wish to view this home, please contact:

Tami Taminich
KMK Leasing
(310) 837-3131 (texts encouraged for faster response)

(RLNE4360636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Howland Canal have any available units?
232 Howland Canal has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Howland Canal have?
Some of 232 Howland Canal's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Howland Canal currently offering any rent specials?
232 Howland Canal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Howland Canal pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Howland Canal is pet friendly.
Does 232 Howland Canal offer parking?
Yes, 232 Howland Canal does offer parking.
Does 232 Howland Canal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Howland Canal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Howland Canal have a pool?
No, 232 Howland Canal does not have a pool.
Does 232 Howland Canal have accessible units?
No, 232 Howland Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Howland Canal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Howland Canal has units with dishwashers.
