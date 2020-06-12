Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

232 Howland Canal Available 06/21/20 Charming Bungalow with Two Bedrooms & Den plus Large Artist Studio or Office On The Venice Canals - This completely remodeled two bedroom den with one bathroom home and adjacent, separate, large, flexible use space is on the Venice Canals and minutes from Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. This unique complex features a large front deck facing the canal, washer/dryer hookups, a kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops, and a new stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. The artist studio/office has two rooms plus a large 3/4 bath, washer/dryer hookups, and is attached to the large 1 car garage.



Property amenities include a private yard between both buildings, a large 1 car garage and an additional single parking space.



Pets are welcome, subject to approval.



Rental Rate: $4,500 a month with 2 weeks free in the second month on a 1 year lease. Resident is responsible for all utilities.



If your would like more information or wish to view this home, please contact:



Tami Taminich

KMK Leasing

(310) 837-3131 (texts encouraged for faster response)



(RLNE4360636)