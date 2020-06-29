2314 SAN MARCO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Quintessential Hollywood Hills modern home, with sweeping views of Los Angeles from top to bottom. Wonderful architectural details seamlessly blending with modern elements. 3 ensuite bedrooms & baths including large master suite with fireplace, balcony and hotel-like master bath. 4th downstairs bedroom includes its own entrance if desired. Lovely front patio and expansive rear terraces w/wide views of the hills and Downtown. Convenient to restaurants, shops and freeways. Peaceful living in the Hollywood Dell.