All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2314 SAN MARCO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2314 SAN MARCO Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

2314 SAN MARCO Drive

2314 San Marco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2314 San Marco Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quintessential Hollywood Hills modern home, with sweeping views of Los Angeles from top to bottom. Wonderful architectural details seamlessly blending with modern elements. 3 ensuite bedrooms & baths including large master suite with fireplace, balcony and hotel-like master bath. 4th downstairs bedroom includes its own entrance if desired. Lovely front patio and expansive rear terraces w/wide views of the hills and Downtown. Convenient to restaurants, shops and freeways. Peaceful living in the Hollywood Dell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 SAN MARCO Drive have any available units?
2314 SAN MARCO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 SAN MARCO Drive have?
Some of 2314 SAN MARCO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 SAN MARCO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2314 SAN MARCO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 SAN MARCO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2314 SAN MARCO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2314 SAN MARCO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2314 SAN MARCO Drive offers parking.
Does 2314 SAN MARCO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 SAN MARCO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 SAN MARCO Drive have a pool?
No, 2314 SAN MARCO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2314 SAN MARCO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2314 SAN MARCO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 SAN MARCO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 SAN MARCO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College