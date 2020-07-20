All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23102 Gainford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23102 Gainford Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

23102 Gainford Street

23102 Gainford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23102 Gainford Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely single-story home, nestled South of the Blvd in a charming neighborhood in Woodland Hills, is newly updated throughout. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new white cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Main living area offers an open-concept flow and features beautiful new flooring, high ceilings, a dramatic double fireplace and an abundance of natural light. Bathrooms were recently updated, and all three bedrooms have direct access to one of the bathrooms. Laundry located inside and washer/dryer are included in rental. Spacious backyard and patio space. Conveniently located close to The Commons at Calabasas, Westfield Topanga & The Village, easy freeway access and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23102 Gainford Street have any available units?
23102 Gainford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23102 Gainford Street have?
Some of 23102 Gainford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23102 Gainford Street currently offering any rent specials?
23102 Gainford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23102 Gainford Street pet-friendly?
No, 23102 Gainford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23102 Gainford Street offer parking?
No, 23102 Gainford Street does not offer parking.
Does 23102 Gainford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23102 Gainford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23102 Gainford Street have a pool?
No, 23102 Gainford Street does not have a pool.
Does 23102 Gainford Street have accessible units?
No, 23102 Gainford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23102 Gainford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23102 Gainford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Jeremy
1920 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College