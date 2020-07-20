23102 Gainford Street

Amenities

This lovely single-story home, nestled South of the Blvd in a charming neighborhood in Woodland Hills, is newly updated throughout. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with brand new white cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Main living area offers an open-concept flow and features beautiful new flooring, high ceilings, a dramatic double fireplace and an abundance of natural light. Bathrooms were recently updated, and all three bedrooms have direct access to one of the bathrooms. Laundry located inside and washer/dryer are included in rental. Spacious backyard and patio space. Conveniently located close to The Commons at Calabasas, Westfield Topanga & The Village, easy freeway access and award-winning schools.