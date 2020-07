Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Newer construction, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath upstairs apartment. Open floor plan, High ceilings, indirect lighting. Kitchen has granite counters, dark wood cabinets, and dedicated spot for you to bring your gas stove and refrigerator. Laundry hookups inside the unit. Master suite. Bathroom walls are beautiful floor to ceiling tile for easy care. Two off street Parking. Central location, near shopping, freeways 5, 10, and 60, and very Close to downtown Los Angeles.