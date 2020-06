Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very Nice and beautiful craftsman home in the hills of Echo Park. Two Bedrooms and one additional flex room/TV room. High end kitchen with a Sub Zero fridge. Two full bathrooms. Off street parking. Central Air and Heat. Fully restored home with tons of light and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom has a full attached bathroom. There is also a full bathroom off of the kitchen. This house can be rented as furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.