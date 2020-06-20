23036 Cass Avenue

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!! - An unbelievable, South of the Boulevard, suburban home has just become available! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom delight, in the gracious suburbs of Woodland Hills. This home has incredible features like kitchen island, granite counter tops, a private pool and spa, a wet bar, but most valuable, every single bedroom has their own bathroom. No fighting for bathrooms. This beautiful modern home is perched within the Los Angeles School district; with schools it is zoned for being Calabash Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School, and El Camino high school, which are some of the best schools in the country. This home also offers a very open floor plan, and there is even a room above the living room that could be utilized as an office room, a den, game room, or any other possibility. The backyard is fenced and has a nice private feel. This home offers wonderful suburban feel and yet, is also within walking distance of public transportation, restaurants, shopping plazas, and more.