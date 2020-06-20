All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:17 PM

23036 Cass Avenue

23036 Cass Avenue · (818) 456-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23036 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
PRICE REDUCED!! - An unbelievable, South of the Boulevard, suburban home has just become available! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom delight, in the gracious suburbs of Woodland Hills. This home has incredible features like kitchen island, granite counter tops, a private pool and spa, a wet bar, but most valuable, every single bedroom has their own bathroom. No fighting for bathrooms. This beautiful modern home is perched within the Los Angeles School district; with schools it is zoned for being Calabash Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School, and El Camino high school, which are some of the best schools in the country. This home also offers a very open floor plan, and there is even a room above the living room that could be utilized as an office room, a den, game room, or any other possibility. The backyard is fenced and has a nice private feel. This home offers wonderful suburban feel and yet, is also within walking distance of public transportation, restaurants, shopping plazas, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23036 Cass Avenue have any available units?
23036 Cass Avenue has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23036 Cass Avenue have?
Some of 23036 Cass Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23036 Cass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23036 Cass Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23036 Cass Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23036 Cass Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23036 Cass Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23036 Cass Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23036 Cass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23036 Cass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23036 Cass Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23036 Cass Avenue has a pool.
Does 23036 Cass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23036 Cass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23036 Cass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23036 Cass Avenue has units with dishwashers.
