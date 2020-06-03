2303 WAYNE Avenue

Amenities
Architectural Spanish Revival available for lease in prime pocket of Los Feliz. Designed by Louis Selden for the original owners in 1937, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers French inspired art-deco vintage details throughout. Behind the privacy hedge is a romantic garden and flagstone patio and courtyard. Sunlit kitchen with skylight and new butcher block counters open to formal dining and step-down living room with working fireplace. Private back yard has Parisian feel with brick patio, fountain and garden area. Less than half a mile to restaurants on Hillhurst Blvd and close to the Greek Theater, Griffith Park and Atwater Village. Samsung Frame TV in living room and internet included in lease price.