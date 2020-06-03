All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

2303 WAYNE Avenue

2303 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Wayne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
media room
Architectural Spanish Revival available for lease in prime pocket of Los Feliz. Designed by Louis Selden for the original owners in 1937, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers French inspired art-deco vintage details throughout. Behind the privacy hedge is a romantic garden and flagstone patio and courtyard. Sunlit kitchen with skylight and new butcher block counters open to formal dining and step-down living room with working fireplace. Private back yard has Parisian feel with brick patio, fountain and garden area. Less than half a mile to restaurants on Hillhurst Blvd and close to the Greek Theater, Griffith Park and Atwater Village. Samsung Frame TV in living room and internet included in lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 WAYNE Avenue have any available units?
2303 WAYNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 WAYNE Avenue have?
Some of 2303 WAYNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 WAYNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 WAYNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 WAYNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2303 WAYNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2303 WAYNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2303 WAYNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2303 WAYNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 WAYNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 WAYNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2303 WAYNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2303 WAYNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 WAYNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 WAYNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 WAYNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
