2303 WAYNE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access media room

Architectural Spanish Revival available for lease in prime pocket of Los Feliz. Designed by Louis Selden for the original owners in 1937, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers French inspired art-deco vintage details throughout. Behind the privacy hedge is a romantic garden and flagstone patio and courtyard. Sunlit kitchen with skylight and new butcher block counters open to formal dining and step-down living room with working fireplace. Private back yard has Parisian feel with brick patio, fountain and garden area. Less than half a mile to restaurants on Hillhurst Blvd and close to the Greek Theater, Griffith Park and Atwater Village. Samsung Frame TV in living room and internet included in lease price.