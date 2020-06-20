2302 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064 West Los Angeles
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy friendly in a quiet residential neighborhood with carpeting, mini-blinds, hotplate and refrigerator, conveniently located on the Westside locations just three blocks west of Bundy. UTILITIES INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave have any available units?
2302 S.carmelina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.