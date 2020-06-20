All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

2302 S.carmelina Ave

2302 South Carmelina Avenue · No Longer Available




Location

2302 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy friendly in a quiet residential neighborhood with carpeting, mini-blinds, hotplate and refrigerator, conveniently located on the Westside locations just three blocks west of Bundy. UTILITIES INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave have any available units?
2302 S.carmelina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2302 S.carmelina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2302 S.carmelina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 S.carmelina Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2302 S.carmelina Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave offer parking?
No, 2302 S.carmelina Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 S.carmelina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave have a pool?
No, 2302 S.carmelina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave have accessible units?
No, 2302 S.carmelina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 S.carmelina Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 S.carmelina Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 S.carmelina Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

