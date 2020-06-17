23017 Welby Way

Amenities

Upgraded West Hills 4+2 FOR LEASE and READY FOR MOVE-IN! (23017 Welby) - Single-story West Hills home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1400 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; fully remodeled kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; washer + dryer also provided; spacious backyard w/covered patio, sprinkler system + gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



(RLNE5557741)