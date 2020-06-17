All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

23017 Welby Way

23017 Welby Way · (818) 998-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23017 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 23017 Welby Way · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded West Hills 4+2 FOR LEASE and READY FOR MOVE-IN! (23017 Welby) - Single-story West Hills home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1400 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; fully remodeled kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; washer + dryer also provided; spacious backyard w/covered patio, sprinkler system + gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE5557741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23017 Welby Way have any available units?
23017 Welby Way has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23017 Welby Way have?
Some of 23017 Welby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23017 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
23017 Welby Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23017 Welby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23017 Welby Way is pet friendly.
Does 23017 Welby Way offer parking?
Yes, 23017 Welby Way does offer parking.
Does 23017 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23017 Welby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23017 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 23017 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 23017 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 23017 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23017 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23017 Welby Way has units with dishwashers.
