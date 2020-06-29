2301 WALNUT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage yoga

Find Your Happy Place! Emotional1923 Craftsman bungalow located east of Lincoln, one of Venice's hottest most desirable neighborhoods. Close to Abbot Kinney, Venice Beach, Lincoln Blvd, trendy shops, restaurants, and the whole cultural scene. Loads of original charm including Douglas-Fir hardwood floors, an open living-dining concept, two bedrooms, one bath, and office. Fabulous outdoor spaces re-designed with drought-tolerant xeriscape for environmental sustainability -- with a classic sitting porch in front and an expansive backyard with raised deck, providing a tranquil and private escape. Large detached finished 4-car garage with automatic door opener offers endless possibilities as an art studio, gym/yoga retreat, large playroom, private office, etc. This gem is spotless, move-in ready, and the perfect location to unwind!