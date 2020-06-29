All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2301 WALNUT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2301 WALNUT Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

2301 WALNUT Avenue

2301 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2301 Walnut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Find Your Happy Place! Emotional1923 Craftsman bungalow located east of Lincoln, one of Venice's hottest most desirable neighborhoods. Close to Abbot Kinney, Venice Beach, Lincoln Blvd, trendy shops, restaurants, and the whole cultural scene. Loads of original charm including Douglas-Fir hardwood floors, an open living-dining concept, two bedrooms, one bath, and office. Fabulous outdoor spaces re-designed with drought-tolerant xeriscape for environmental sustainability -- with a classic sitting porch in front and an expansive backyard with raised deck, providing a tranquil and private escape. Large detached finished 4-car garage with automatic door opener offers endless possibilities as an art studio, gym/yoga retreat, large playroom, private office, etc. This gem is spotless, move-in ready, and the perfect location to unwind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 WALNUT Avenue have any available units?
2301 WALNUT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 WALNUT Avenue have?
Some of 2301 WALNUT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 WALNUT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2301 WALNUT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 WALNUT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2301 WALNUT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2301 WALNUT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2301 WALNUT Avenue offers parking.
Does 2301 WALNUT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 WALNUT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 WALNUT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2301 WALNUT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2301 WALNUT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2301 WALNUT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 WALNUT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 WALNUT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College