23001 Mosby Street

Single story 4 bed, 2 bath home with RV access - Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home that is clean and ready to call home. Bright and open floor plan including fireplace in living room, fresh paint and laminate flooring. The kitchen had lots of storage space and newer appliances installed. Property is on a corner lot with RV access - includes gardener for front yard. Desirable neighborhood in a wonderful school district. Well behaved pets will be considered with additional deposit. No Smoking. Available now.



