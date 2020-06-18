23000 Lull Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This charming one story corner home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1300 square feet! The house has brand new bamboo flooring with LED efficienct recess lights throughout the house. The kitchen opens up to nice family room overlooking a big backyard. The kitchen also offers all new appliances , plenty of cabinet and storage space. Sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard with a brand new pool tile, plaster and pool equipment . The interior of the house has been freshly painted. The house has Central Ac and heating with washer dryer in the garage.

Corner house with 2 car Garage and great driveway parking. Owner pays for Gardener. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!