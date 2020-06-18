All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:10 AM

23000 Lull Street

23000 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Location

23000 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This charming one story corner home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1300 square feet! The house has brand new bamboo flooring with LED efficienct recess lights throughout the house. The kitchen opens up to nice family room overlooking a big backyard. The kitchen also offers all new appliances , plenty of cabinet and storage space. Sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard with a brand new pool tile, plaster and pool equipment . The interior of the house has been freshly painted. The house has Central Ac and heating with washer dryer in the garage.
Corner house with 2 car Garage and great driveway parking. Owner pays for Gardener. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23000 Lull Street have any available units?
23000 Lull Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23000 Lull Street have?
Some of 23000 Lull Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23000 Lull Street currently offering any rent specials?
23000 Lull Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23000 Lull Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23000 Lull Street is pet friendly.
Does 23000 Lull Street offer parking?
Yes, 23000 Lull Street offers parking.
Does 23000 Lull Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23000 Lull Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23000 Lull Street have a pool?
Yes, 23000 Lull Street has a pool.
Does 23000 Lull Street have accessible units?
No, 23000 Lull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23000 Lull Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23000 Lull Street has units with dishwashers.
