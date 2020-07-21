22914 Vose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous, Upgraded & Remodeled, yet Affordable, 3+2, where all you have to do is Move-In and Enjoy Everyday*Set in a Peaceful and Serene Neighborhood, this home has Gorgeous Upgraded Curb Appeal with Dual-Pane Windows and Contemporary Upgraded Stucco, plus Large & Long Concrete Driveway, plus Lovely Plantings, Trees and Flowers!*Enter from Marble-Simulated Slab Porch to Modern Front Door and Upscale Beveled Window, to Huge, Open Living Room/Family Room/Dining Area with Triple Dual-Pane French Doors, a Simulated Marble-Tile Fireplace, plus Durable, Warm Wooden-like Contemporary Tile Floors, with 2 Ceiling Fans, Smooth Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting!*Gorgeous Kitchen features New Stainless-Steel Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Double Sinks, also New and Included, Stainless-Steel Refrigerator & Rich Wooden Cabinetry!*Both Bathrooms are Redone with Rich Contemporary Cabinetry, Double Sinks, Contemporary Counters, plus Wooden Framed Mirrors and Modern Light Fixtures!*3 Nice-Sized Bedrooms including a Master, with Tiled Floors, Smooth Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, and Dual-Pane Windows!*Beautiful, Private Park-Like Backyard Features Lovely Trees and Plantings, plus Covered Patio!*HURRY * JUST MOVE-IN & ENJOY