Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM

22914 Vose Street

22914 Vose Street · No Longer Available
Location

22914 Vose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous, Upgraded & Remodeled, yet Affordable, 3+2, where all you have to do is Move-In and Enjoy Everyday*Set in a Peaceful and Serene Neighborhood, this home has Gorgeous Upgraded Curb Appeal with Dual-Pane Windows and Contemporary Upgraded Stucco, plus Large & Long Concrete Driveway, plus Lovely Plantings, Trees and Flowers!*Enter from Marble-Simulated Slab Porch to Modern Front Door and Upscale Beveled Window, to Huge, Open Living Room/Family Room/Dining Area with Triple Dual-Pane French Doors, a Simulated Marble-Tile Fireplace, plus Durable, Warm Wooden-like Contemporary Tile Floors, with 2 Ceiling Fans, Smooth Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting!*Gorgeous Kitchen features New Stainless-Steel Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Double Sinks, also New and Included, Stainless-Steel Refrigerator & Rich Wooden Cabinetry!*Both Bathrooms are Redone with Rich Contemporary Cabinetry, Double Sinks, Contemporary Counters, plus Wooden Framed Mirrors and Modern Light Fixtures!*3 Nice-Sized Bedrooms including a Master, with Tiled Floors, Smooth Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, and Dual-Pane Windows!*Beautiful, Private Park-Like Backyard Features Lovely Trees and Plantings, plus Covered Patio!*HURRY * JUST MOVE-IN & ENJOY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22914 Vose Street have any available units?
22914 Vose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22914 Vose Street have?
Some of 22914 Vose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22914 Vose Street currently offering any rent specials?
22914 Vose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22914 Vose Street pet-friendly?
No, 22914 Vose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22914 Vose Street offer parking?
No, 22914 Vose Street does not offer parking.
Does 22914 Vose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22914 Vose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22914 Vose Street have a pool?
No, 22914 Vose Street does not have a pool.
Does 22914 Vose Street have accessible units?
No, 22914 Vose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22914 Vose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22914 Vose Street has units with dishwashers.
