229 S. Westlake Ave #201

***Please contact LBA about this listing! 323-633-8077 / lba@therentalgirl.com*** This spacious studio is adorable and packed with vintage charm-- withplankeddoors, refinished original hardwood floors, a darlingchandelier,delightful buit-ins, and retro yellow kitchen tiles that\'s sure to make abold, elegant statement! Down to every detail including the glass accent cabinet knobs, this place will stand out amongst the rest in your search! Unpack your flowy curtains, open the windows wideand take in the warmsunshine. This unit gets plenty of light! Relax in your brand new sunken tub in your restored, vintage bathroom or endulge in a pastry and espresso at your eat-in kitchen.If you\'d rather be outside--take your earl grey tea and your favoritenovel out to the little table in the lushbackyard! The possibilities are limitless in this cottage-style studio dream! There are loads of trendy cool restaurants, cafes, venues and shops right outside your door- Tribal Caf 1642 Beer and Wine, Bootleg Theater, Gigi\'s Cafto name a few! Echo Park Lake,ElysianPark, and Dodger Stadiumare so easily accessible your weekends may be filled up with picnics, sports, hikes and outdoor movies.Convenient proximity to both the 101 and 110 freeways. Easy to see! Contact LBA to schedule your showing today!