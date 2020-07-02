All apartments in Los Angeles
229 S. Westlake Ave #201
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

229 S. Westlake Ave #201

229 South Westlake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

229 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
***Please contact LBA about this listing! 323-633-8077 / lba@therentalgirl.com*** This spacious studio is adorable and packed with vintage charm-- withplankeddoors, refinished original hardwood floors, a darlingchandelier,delightful buit-ins, and retro yellow kitchen tiles that\'s sure to make abold, elegant statement! Down to every detail including the glass accent cabinet knobs, this place will stand out amongst the rest in your search! Unpack your flowy curtains, open the windows wideand take in the warmsunshine. This unit gets plenty of light! Relax in your brand new sunken tub in your restored, vintage bathroom or endulge in a pastry and espresso at your eat-in kitchen.If you\'d rather be outside--take your earl grey tea and your favoritenovel out to the little table in the lushbackyard! The possibilities are limitless in this cottage-style studio dream! There are loads of trendy cool restaurants, cafes, venues and shops right outside your door- Tribal Caf 1642 Beer and Wine, Bootleg Theater, Gigi\'s Cafto name a few! Echo Park Lake,ElysianPark, and Dodger Stadiumare so easily accessible your weekends may be filled up with picnics, sports, hikes and outdoor movies.Convenient proximity to both the 101 and 110 freeways. Easy to see! Contact LBA to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 have any available units?
229 S. Westlake Ave #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
229 S. Westlake Ave #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 pet-friendly?
No, 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 offer parking?
No, 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 does not offer parking.
Does 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 have a pool?
No, 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 does not have a pool.
Does 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 S. Westlake Ave #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

