22859 Valerio Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in West Hills, CA! - Rent $3,000

Security Deposit $3,500

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Dinning room

Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas range and double oven.

Gas log fireplace

New washer and dryer

Central heating and air conditioning

Attached two car garage



Pets Okay: No more then two pets allowed in home. $500 pet deposit (per pet) and $50 pet rent (per pet).



To apply www.managedbyabc.com

Click "Tenants"

Click "Vacancies"



(RLNE5521072)