Los Angeles, CA
22859 Valerio Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

22859 Valerio Street

22859 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Location

22859 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in West Hills, CA! - Rent $3,000
Security Deposit $3,500
Three bedrooms
Two bathrooms
Dinning room
Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas range and double oven.
Gas log fireplace
New washer and dryer
Central heating and air conditioning
Attached two car garage

Pets Okay: No more then two pets allowed in home. $500 pet deposit (per pet) and $50 pet rent (per pet).

To apply www.managedbyabc.com
Click "Tenants"
Click "Vacancies"

(RLNE5521072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22859 Valerio Street have any available units?
22859 Valerio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22859 Valerio Street have?
Some of 22859 Valerio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22859 Valerio Street currently offering any rent specials?
22859 Valerio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22859 Valerio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22859 Valerio Street is pet friendly.
Does 22859 Valerio Street offer parking?
Yes, 22859 Valerio Street offers parking.
Does 22859 Valerio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22859 Valerio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22859 Valerio Street have a pool?
No, 22859 Valerio Street does not have a pool.
Does 22859 Valerio Street have accessible units?
No, 22859 Valerio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22859 Valerio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22859 Valerio Street has units with dishwashers.

