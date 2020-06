Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

The Beachwood Villas, a landmark 1930's (6 Townhome) development, has recently been renovated, featuring new appliances, new heating and air system and decorative/designer accoutrements, all in keeping with the original charm and character of the property. Lush landscapes surround a central courtyard fountain. One unit now available. [2275 - $4,500/month. *Please inquire about parking. This is a truly special property. Call Josh for details.