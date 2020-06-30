22731 PERA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Calabasas adjacent Spectacular home. S. of Ventura! Remodeled to Perfection. Stunning contemporary 4 Bedroom + 2.5 bath property, in prime Woodland Hills location. Superb attention to detail and quality that's found in multi-million dollar homes. Surrounded by all around windows, the property is light filled with a sense of serenity. LED lighting throughout the main level gives an elevated level of luxury. The ideal open floor plan offers a gourmet kitchen with Wine Cooler. European Oak Oil finished Hardwood flooring and the luxurious Sisal Woven Carpets give an added level of opulence. 2 family Rooms, Formal living room. Minutes to upscale shops and restaurants in Calabasas. An Exclusive Property for an Exclusive Buyer. Please do not disturb occupants.