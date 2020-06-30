All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22731 PERA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22731 PERA Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

22731 PERA Road

22731 Pera Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22731 Pera Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Calabasas adjacent Spectacular home. S. of Ventura! Remodeled to Perfection. Stunning contemporary 4 Bedroom + 2.5 bath property, in prime Woodland Hills location. Superb attention to detail and quality that's found in multi-million dollar homes. Surrounded by all around windows, the property is light filled with a sense of serenity. LED lighting throughout the main level gives an elevated level of luxury. The ideal open floor plan offers a gourmet kitchen with Wine Cooler. European Oak Oil finished Hardwood flooring and the luxurious Sisal Woven Carpets give an added level of opulence. 2 family Rooms, Formal living room. Minutes to upscale shops and restaurants in Calabasas. An Exclusive Property for an Exclusive Buyer. Please do not disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22731 PERA Road have any available units?
22731 PERA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22731 PERA Road have?
Some of 22731 PERA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22731 PERA Road currently offering any rent specials?
22731 PERA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22731 PERA Road pet-friendly?
No, 22731 PERA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22731 PERA Road offer parking?
Yes, 22731 PERA Road offers parking.
Does 22731 PERA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22731 PERA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22731 PERA Road have a pool?
No, 22731 PERA Road does not have a pool.
Does 22731 PERA Road have accessible units?
No, 22731 PERA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22731 PERA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22731 PERA Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College