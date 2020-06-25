All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22702 Califa St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22702 Califa St.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

22702 Califa St.

22702 Califa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22702 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
Magnificent 6 bed 5 bath gated Walnut Acres adjacent estate! - "Gated Walnut Acres adjacent estate with long driveway, this 6 bedrooms 5 bath home sits on a sprawling lot and has been beautifully remodeled. Soaring ceilings in the dining room. Ideal backyard for entertaining including a new pebble tech, heated salt water pool with 2 waterfalls and a Baja ledge and a spa! The backyard also has a separate play area and large grassy area, a covered patio and a built-in BBQ. You will want to retire in the master retreat which includes 2 spacious cedar closets, a balcony with heaters overlooking the gorgeous backyard, a sitting area with tv and fireplace, heated tile floors, heated towel rack, a steam shower, and private toilet and bidet. 3 additional large bedrooms and 2 additional full bathrooms upstairs, a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and a full detached guest house. This home is also located in an award-winning school district (Woodlake Elementary, Hale Middle School and El Camino Real High School). Too many amenities to mention them all! This is a must see, and won't last!"

Lease Terms
Dogs ok
No cats

To schedule a showing or apply and for more info, you may contact Jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com or call (424) 777-9848 press 0, then ext. 101.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4824795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22702 Califa St. have any available units?
22702 Califa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22702 Califa St. have?
Some of 22702 Califa St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22702 Califa St. currently offering any rent specials?
22702 Califa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22702 Califa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22702 Califa St. is pet friendly.
Does 22702 Califa St. offer parking?
No, 22702 Califa St. does not offer parking.
Does 22702 Califa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22702 Califa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22702 Califa St. have a pool?
Yes, 22702 Califa St. has a pool.
Does 22702 Califa St. have accessible units?
No, 22702 Califa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22702 Califa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22702 Califa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College