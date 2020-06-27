All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

22701 Oxnard St

22701 Oxnard Street
Location

22701 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly renovated detached one bedroom guest house - Property Id: 140165

NEWLY RENOVATED, move-in ready 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house for rent
Detached guest house with a private entrance and own patio inside a 2/3 acre secured property
Approximately 732 square feet of living area
Spacious living room
Large bedroom with walk-in closet
Kitchen includes new gas stove and oven, sink, refrigerator and microwave
New granite counter top and faucet
Dining area with sliding patio door to fenced patio
All new contemporary bathroom
Laundry room with washer and gas dryer included
Window air conditioning
Very quiet residential location, yet everything is within one mile radius
Close to Woodland Hills business center and freeway entrance
Automatic security gates
Assigned parking space
Dogs and cats welcome
Enjoyments of gardening and organic fruits
Single tenant
Monthly rent: $1900 plus utilities, $50 extra for pets
12-month lease and security deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140165p
Property Id 140165

(RLNE5043722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22701 Oxnard St have any available units?
22701 Oxnard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22701 Oxnard St have?
Some of 22701 Oxnard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22701 Oxnard St currently offering any rent specials?
22701 Oxnard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22701 Oxnard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22701 Oxnard St is pet friendly.
Does 22701 Oxnard St offer parking?
Yes, 22701 Oxnard St offers parking.
Does 22701 Oxnard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22701 Oxnard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22701 Oxnard St have a pool?
No, 22701 Oxnard St does not have a pool.
Does 22701 Oxnard St have accessible units?
No, 22701 Oxnard St does not have accessible units.
Does 22701 Oxnard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22701 Oxnard St does not have units with dishwashers.
