22701 Oxnard St

Amenities
Newly renovated detached one bedroom guest house - Property Id: 140165
NEWLY RENOVATED, move-in ready 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house for rent
Detached guest house with a private entrance and own patio inside a 2/3 acre secured property
Approximately 732 square feet of living area
Spacious living room
Large bedroom with walk-in closet
Kitchen includes new gas stove and oven, sink, refrigerator and microwave
New granite counter top and faucet
Dining area with sliding patio door to fenced patio
All new contemporary bathroom
Laundry room with washer and gas dryer included
Window air conditioning
Very quiet residential location, yet everything is within one mile radius
Close to Woodland Hills business center and freeway entrance
Automatic security gates
Assigned parking space
Dogs and cats welcome
Enjoyments of gardening and organic fruits
Single tenant
Monthly rent: $1900 plus utilities, $50 extra for pets
12-month lease and security deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140165p
Property Id 140165
(RLNE5043722)