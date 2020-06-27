22701 Oxnard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly renovated detached one bedroom guest house - Property Id: 140165



NEWLY RENOVATED, move-in ready 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house for rent

Detached guest house with a private entrance and own patio inside a 2/3 acre secured property

Approximately 732 square feet of living area

Spacious living room

Large bedroom with walk-in closet

Kitchen includes new gas stove and oven, sink, refrigerator and microwave

New granite counter top and faucet

Dining area with sliding patio door to fenced patio

All new contemporary bathroom

Laundry room with washer and gas dryer included

Window air conditioning

Very quiet residential location, yet everything is within one mile radius

Close to Woodland Hills business center and freeway entrance

Automatic security gates

Assigned parking space

Dogs and cats welcome

Enjoyments of gardening and organic fruits

Single tenant

Monthly rent: $1900 plus utilities, $50 extra for pets

12-month lease and security deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140165p

Property Id 140165



(RLNE5043722)