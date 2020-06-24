All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2267 Weybridge Lane

2267 Weybridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2267 Weybridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Never before on the rental market, a beautiful estate property. Boasting 7 bedrooms and 7 baths, the house is offered fully furnished. An upstairs entry leads to a beautiful view of the large living room below. A walk down stairs leads one to fine living in comfort. The open air living room leads to the den, chefs kitchen and dining room. There's plenty of privacy with bedrooms spread out around the house. The master includes a fireplace, walk in closet, bath, shower and dry sauna. Thekitchen offers Wolf appliances, mutliple ovens refrigerators, a large freezer, bread warmer, Miele coffee maker and much more. There's a bar area, 3 fireplaces,with patios over look an inviting pool area. Relax in a great spot in Southern California. You can find comfort and elegance in the middle of it all. Included is a gated entrance, security cameras and tennis courts nearby. Lots more to see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2267 Weybridge Lane have any available units?
2267 Weybridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2267 Weybridge Lane have?
Some of 2267 Weybridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2267 Weybridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2267 Weybridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2267 Weybridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2267 Weybridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2267 Weybridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2267 Weybridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2267 Weybridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2267 Weybridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2267 Weybridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2267 Weybridge Lane has a pool.
Does 2267 Weybridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2267 Weybridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2267 Weybridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2267 Weybridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
