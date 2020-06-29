22663 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304 West Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
4BR 2 BA family home on quiet street - Wonderful family home on quiet street. Close to Topanga shopping center. Private big yard with fruit trees. Hardwood floors. Tankless Water Heater, Fruit Trees, New Roof New AC
(RLNE4184452)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22663 Lull St have any available units?
22663 Lull St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.