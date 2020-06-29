All apartments in Los Angeles
22663 Lull St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

22663 Lull St

22663 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Location

22663 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR 2 BA family home on quiet street - Wonderful family home on quiet street. Close to Topanga shopping center. Private big yard with fruit trees. Hardwood floors.
Tankless Water Heater, Fruit Trees, New Roof New AC

(RLNE4184452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22663 Lull St have any available units?
22663 Lull St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22663 Lull St currently offering any rent specials?
22663 Lull St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22663 Lull St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22663 Lull St is pet friendly.
Does 22663 Lull St offer parking?
No, 22663 Lull St does not offer parking.
Does 22663 Lull St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22663 Lull St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22663 Lull St have a pool?
No, 22663 Lull St does not have a pool.
Does 22663 Lull St have accessible units?
No, 22663 Lull St does not have accessible units.
Does 22663 Lull St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22663 Lull St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22663 Lull St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22663 Lull St has units with air conditioning.

