2260 PARNELL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated Spanish single-story retains original charm with modern conveniences. Gated private flagstone courtyard beckons with blooming bougainvillea and stone fountain opening to light-filled beamed living room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Formal entry hall leads to three comfortable bedrooms (one currently a den/office) and remodeled bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub. Spacious eat-in chef's kitchen boasts Thermador range, refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher & custom island with seating and storage. Pantry, laundry area w/new W&D plus full 2nd bath round out the kitchen. Step through French doors to inviting enclosed yard with pergola patio, firepit & open area for sunbathing & BBQ. Detached studio/playroom/office and full 2-car garage offer flex spaces for home gym, rec room a/o extra storage. Desirable school footprint; close proximity to Rancho Park, Century City, Beverly Hills, UCLA & upcoming Google complex. Available June 15.