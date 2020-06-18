All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2260 PARNELL Avenue
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

2260 PARNELL Avenue

2260 Parnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Westside
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2260 Parnell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated Spanish single-story retains original charm with modern conveniences. Gated private flagstone courtyard beckons with blooming bougainvillea and stone fountain opening to light-filled beamed living room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Formal entry hall leads to three comfortable bedrooms (one currently a den/office) and remodeled bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub. Spacious eat-in chef's kitchen boasts Thermador range, refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher & custom island with seating and storage. Pantry, laundry area w/new W&D plus full 2nd bath round out the kitchen. Step through French doors to inviting enclosed yard with pergola patio, firepit & open area for sunbathing & BBQ. Detached studio/playroom/office and full 2-car garage offer flex spaces for home gym, rec room a/o extra storage. Desirable school footprint; close proximity to Rancho Park, Century City, Beverly Hills, UCLA & upcoming Google complex. Available June 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 PARNELL Avenue have any available units?
2260 PARNELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 PARNELL Avenue have?
Some of 2260 PARNELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 PARNELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2260 PARNELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 PARNELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2260 PARNELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2260 PARNELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2260 PARNELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2260 PARNELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2260 PARNELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 PARNELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 2260 PARNELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2260 PARNELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2260 PARNELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 PARNELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 PARNELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
