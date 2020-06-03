2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

Amenities

Set back into the hillside of the Santa Monica Mountains, this classic Los Angeles home is located in Mandeville Canyon, arguably one of the city's finest neighborhoods. Compound boasts large outdoor patio with ample opportunity for entertaining, as well as large 1 bedroom guest house nestled into eucalyptus trees offering privacy and serenity. Fully furnished main house features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large living room with wood burning fireplace and high beamed ceilings, TV den and huge chef's style kitchen. Master bed is highlighted by rustic brick flooring and huge en suite bathroom.This is a "FURNISHED" listing!