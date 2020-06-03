All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

2259 Mandeville Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2259 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Set back into the hillside of the Santa Monica Mountains, this classic Los Angeles home is located in Mandeville Canyon, arguably one of the city's finest neighborhoods. Compound boasts large outdoor patio with ample opportunity for entertaining, as well as large 1 bedroom guest house nestled into eucalyptus trees offering privacy and serenity. Fully furnished main house features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large living room with wood burning fireplace and high beamed ceilings, TV den and huge chef's style kitchen. Master bed is highlighted by rustic brick flooring and huge en suite bathroom.This is a "FURNISHED" listing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have any available units?
2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have?
Some of 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2259 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS 11665
11665 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College