2251 INDIA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A recently-remodeled unit in prime Silver Lake, available March 1st. This well-located apartment has a fresh, updated feel with stone countertops, newer kitchen appliances and 3-zone ductless heat and a/c. Two bedrooms include the large Master with ensuite bathroom. The apartment has a washer/dryer hookup and off-street parking for two cars including one garage space. A lovely outdoor area is shared with just one other unit and features a garden, benches and mature fruit trees. The great location puts you just a block away from Whole Foods 365 and CVS, near the shops, restaurants and nightlife along Glendale Blvd. The Silver Lake Reservoir is within easy reach.