Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2251 INDIA Street

2251 India Street · No Longer Available
Location

2251 India Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A recently-remodeled unit in prime Silver Lake, available March 1st. This well-located apartment has a fresh, updated feel with stone countertops, newer kitchen appliances and 3-zone ductless heat and a/c. Two bedrooms include the large Master with ensuite bathroom. The apartment has a washer/dryer hookup and off-street parking for two cars including one garage space. A lovely outdoor area is shared with just one other unit and features a garden, benches and mature fruit trees. The great location puts you just a block away from Whole Foods 365 and CVS, near the shops, restaurants and nightlife along Glendale Blvd. The Silver Lake Reservoir is within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 INDIA Street have any available units?
2251 INDIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 INDIA Street have?
Some of 2251 INDIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 INDIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2251 INDIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 INDIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2251 INDIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2251 INDIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2251 INDIA Street offers parking.
Does 2251 INDIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2251 INDIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 INDIA Street have a pool?
No, 2251 INDIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2251 INDIA Street have accessible units?
No, 2251 INDIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 INDIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 INDIA Street has units with dishwashers.
