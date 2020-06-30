2247 Laverna Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous New modern luxury Spanish Style Duplex. Brand New Construction! Each unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and washer dryer hookups. NEAR: OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE - OXY. Eagle Rock Farmers Markets Glendale Mall and Americana Shops Warner Studios Old Town Pasadena South Pasadena Downtown LA. Unit INCLUDES: New kitchen, new stove, new refrigerator new dishwasher, new microwave, Master bedroom and bath Jack & Jill bathroom, Powder bathroom laundry room, High Ceilings, Recessed lighting, Hardwood floors throughout (no carpet or laminate) Stained solid wood doors Clear story above every door, Designer, finishes, private back yard, New tank-less water heater, smart features like "Nest" "thermostat" "ring doorbell" Prepped ADT, onsite parking and much much more. This is a must see. OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY Dec. 15th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Applications Available in person and online.