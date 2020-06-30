All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2247 Laverna Avenue

2247 Laverna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2247 Laverna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Gorgeous New modern luxury Spanish Style Duplex. Brand New Construction! Each unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and washer dryer hookups. NEAR: OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE - OXY. Eagle Rock Farmers Markets Glendale Mall and Americana Shops Warner Studios Old Town Pasadena South Pasadena Downtown LA. Unit INCLUDES: New kitchen, new stove, new refrigerator new dishwasher, new microwave, Master bedroom and bath Jack & Jill bathroom, Powder bathroom laundry room, High Ceilings, Recessed lighting, Hardwood floors throughout (no carpet or laminate) Stained solid wood doors Clear story above every door, Designer, finishes, private back yard, New tank-less water heater, smart features like "Nest" "thermostat" "ring doorbell" Prepped ADT, onsite parking and much much more. This is a must see. OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY Dec. 15th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Applications Available in person and online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Laverna Avenue have any available units?
2247 Laverna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 Laverna Avenue have?
Some of 2247 Laverna Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Laverna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Laverna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Laverna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2247 Laverna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2247 Laverna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2247 Laverna Avenue offers parking.
Does 2247 Laverna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 Laverna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Laverna Avenue have a pool?
No, 2247 Laverna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2247 Laverna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2247 Laverna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Laverna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2247 Laverna Avenue has units with dishwashers.

