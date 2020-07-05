2241 Amherst Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Pets welcome-3 bed/1.5 baths Private Garage,refrigerator/washer/dryer -

Single-family home with gleaming original wood floors. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a tiny 1/2 bath in the laundry room. Beautiful big backyard with deck.



Walkers paradise--Unparalleled location Leave your car in the garage--walk to premier restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores, shops, and Trader Joes. Steps to the Expo line that runs from Santa Monica to Downtown. Close to HBO, Bergamont Station, Lantana Studios,



This darling home also offers:



**Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included for tenants convenience

**Kitchen with newer counter-tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel refrigerator.

**Beautiful wood floors

**Soaking tub

**Separate laundry room w 1/2 bathroom area

**Security doors-front and back

**Drought resistant front yard landscaping

**Walk to Metro line and transportation

** Enjoy the yearly persimmons from the backyard tree

**Small/medium pets considered with additional deposit



This property is Shown by appointment only. BRE# 01800230



Call/Text Michelle 818-451-6333



Email: REMichelleSells@aol.com



Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5397405)