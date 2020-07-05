All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2241 Amherst Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2241 Amherst Ave
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

2241 Amherst Ave

2241 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2241 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pets welcome-3 bed/1.5 baths Private Garage,refrigerator/washer/dryer -
Single-family home with gleaming original wood floors. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a tiny 1/2 bath in the laundry room. Beautiful big backyard with deck.

Walkers paradise--Unparalleled location Leave your car in the garage--walk to premier restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores, shops, and Trader Joes. Steps to the Expo line that runs from Santa Monica to Downtown. Close to HBO, Bergamont Station, Lantana Studios,

This darling home also offers:

**Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included for tenants convenience
**Kitchen with newer counter-tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel refrigerator.
**Beautiful wood floors
**Soaking tub
**Separate laundry room w 1/2 bathroom area
**Security doors-front and back
**Drought resistant front yard landscaping
**Walk to Metro line and transportation
** Enjoy the yearly persimmons from the backyard tree
**Small/medium pets considered with additional deposit

This property is Shown by appointment only. BRE# 01800230

Call/Text Michelle 818-451-6333

Email: REMichelleSells@aol.com

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5397405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Amherst Ave have any available units?
2241 Amherst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 Amherst Ave have?
Some of 2241 Amherst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Amherst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Amherst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Amherst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Amherst Ave offers parking.
Does 2241 Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 Amherst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Amherst Ave have a pool?
No, 2241 Amherst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 2241 Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Amherst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College