All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Prime Hollywood Hills Home Lease Debut! Located on the very popular street Laurel Canyon resides A brand new construction of an Impeccable Contemporary styled home. This home is also part of the Wonderland School District. A 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom dream with an attached 2-car garage and 1,850-SqFt of living space. Incredible features inside includes a wide glass staircase, stunning plank flooring decorated in thick baseboard moldings, high ceilings, recessed lighting and custom windows that bring in plenty of natural sunlight. The very bright kitchen offers brand new high end kitchen appliances with immaculate countertops and gorgeous cabinets. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master ensuite with a private bathroom and a balcony with a view. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the cozy back yard where you have a spacious patio, perfect for adding seating. Experience the LA Lifestyle experience located near the Sunset Strip Shops, Restaurants, Bars and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College