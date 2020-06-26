2239 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Prime Hollywood Hills Home Lease Debut! Located on the very popular street Laurel Canyon resides A brand new construction of an Impeccable Contemporary styled home. This home is also part of the Wonderland School District. A 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom dream with an attached 2-car garage and 1,850-SqFt of living space. Incredible features inside includes a wide glass staircase, stunning plank flooring decorated in thick baseboard moldings, high ceilings, recessed lighting and custom windows that bring in plenty of natural sunlight. The very bright kitchen offers brand new high end kitchen appliances with immaculate countertops and gorgeous cabinets. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master ensuite with a private bathroom and a balcony with a view. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the cozy back yard where you have a spacious patio, perfect for adding seating. Experience the LA Lifestyle experience located near the Sunset Strip Shops, Restaurants, Bars and much more!