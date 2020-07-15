2236 Valentine Street

Amenities

** A RARE GEM IN ECHO PARK ! Private View Home located on Valentine Street - Echo Park's most desirable location! (PETS OK) ** Canyon resting - this secluded and serene home boasts of "exceptional light through out", "Retro" in decor and mid-century built, hardwood floors, central heat, copper plumbing, parking for 2 cars plus driveway, and spacious backyard with patio terrace that includes a Panoramic Canyon view! Original 1950's kitchen and bath - well cared for - and charming bedrooms make this home warm and inviting. Laundry room with washer and dryer also included. Stove, Air Conditioning unit, and Gardner are also part of this home. A lovely place to live, within five minute walks to trendy coffee shops, restaurants, Elysian Park School, and easy freeway access. A lovely place !