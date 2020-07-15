All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

2236 Valentine Street

2236 Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2236 Valentine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** A RARE GEM IN ECHO PARK ! Private View Home located on Valentine Street - Echo Park's most desirable location! (PETS OK) ** Canyon resting - this secluded and serene home boasts of "exceptional light through out", "Retro" in decor and mid-century built, hardwood floors, central heat, copper plumbing, parking for 2 cars plus driveway, and spacious backyard with patio terrace that includes a Panoramic Canyon view! Original 1950's kitchen and bath - well cared for - and charming bedrooms make this home warm and inviting. Laundry room with washer and dryer also included. Stove, Air Conditioning unit, and Gardner are also part of this home. A lovely place to live, within five minute walks to trendy coffee shops, restaurants, Elysian Park School, and easy freeway access. A lovely place !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 Valentine Street have any available units?
2236 Valentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2236 Valentine Street have?
Some of 2236 Valentine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2236 Valentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 Valentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2236 Valentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2236 Valentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2236 Valentine Street offers parking.
Does 2236 Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2236 Valentine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 Valentine Street have a pool?
No, 2236 Valentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2236 Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 2236 Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 Valentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
