22347 Mission Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Completely updated & turnkey townhome tucked away in the Santa Susana Mountains in Chatsworth . This super clean home has brand new floors, paint, bathrooms, & appliances. Once you enter you will notice a beautiful and open floor plan with high ceilings through out. Featuring almost 1600 square feet of living space, laundry in unit & a direct access large two car garage with tons of room for storage. Master suite is located upstairs with large master closet & updated master bath with gorgeous marble counters with his and her sinks. Powder room off the master bedroom for guests. Remodeled kitchen with gorgeous new counter tops, new backsplash, new cabinets, & new appliances. Balcony located off the kitchen and large living room with a cozy new fireplace. Downstairs you have a den with big windows allowing in plenty of natural light. Two nice size bedrooms also located downstairs with access to a private patio. End Unit with only one common wall. New heating unit just installed. This home offers breath taking landscape and scenery with two huge pools, two spas, BBQ areas, hiking trails, & grassy play areas. Located a few minutes from the 118 freeway. Don't let this one get away !