Los Angeles, CA
22347 Mission Circle
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

22347 Mission Circle

22347 Mission Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22347 Mission Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Completely updated & turnkey townhome tucked away in the Santa Susana Mountains in Chatsworth . This super clean home has brand new floors, paint, bathrooms, & appliances. Once you enter you will notice a beautiful and open floor plan with high ceilings through out. Featuring almost 1600 square feet of living space, laundry in unit & a direct access large two car garage with tons of room for storage. Master suite is located upstairs with large master closet & updated master bath with gorgeous marble counters with his and her sinks. Powder room off the master bedroom for guests. Remodeled kitchen with gorgeous new counter tops, new backsplash, new cabinets, & new appliances. Balcony located off the kitchen and large living room with a cozy new fireplace. Downstairs you have a den with big windows allowing in plenty of natural light. Two nice size bedrooms also located downstairs with access to a private patio. End Unit with only one common wall. New heating unit just installed. This home offers breath taking landscape and scenery with two huge pools, two spas, BBQ areas, hiking trails, & grassy play areas. Located a few minutes from the 118 freeway. Don't let this one get away !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22347 Mission Circle have any available units?
22347 Mission Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22347 Mission Circle have?
Some of 22347 Mission Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22347 Mission Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22347 Mission Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22347 Mission Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22347 Mission Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22347 Mission Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22347 Mission Circle offers parking.
Does 22347 Mission Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22347 Mission Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22347 Mission Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22347 Mission Circle has a pool.
Does 22347 Mission Circle have accessible units?
No, 22347 Mission Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22347 Mission Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22347 Mission Circle has units with dishwashers.

