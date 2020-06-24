All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive

2234 Stanley Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning East Coast Traditional, newly built in 2012. Smart house. Home offers open floor plan, first floor great room with grand gourmet chef's kitchen with massive marble center island that creates formal yet casual living. High ceilings, museum quality lighting and custom wainscoting throughout. Traditional formal living room offering formal dining area for 12, stunning hardwood floors, fireplace and a full balcony that runs the width of the house. First floor guest powder, and guest bedroom, can be used as a home office/ media room. Elegant stairway leading to a massive family room, formal master suite with his and hers walk-in closet and spa style bath, two additional en-suite large guest bedrooms. Light filled rooms with grand scaled high ceilings and walls for art. Wall of collapsible glass doors leading to sun fill backyard with fire pit, pool and spa. Two-car direct entry garage and space for two more cars behind its gated driveway. Wonderland School. Minutes to Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
