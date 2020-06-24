2234 STANLEY HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub media room

Stunning East Coast Traditional, newly built in 2012. Smart house. Home offers open floor plan, first floor great room with grand gourmet chef's kitchen with massive marble center island that creates formal yet casual living. High ceilings, museum quality lighting and custom wainscoting throughout. Traditional formal living room offering formal dining area for 12, stunning hardwood floors, fireplace and a full balcony that runs the width of the house. First floor guest powder, and guest bedroom, can be used as a home office/ media room. Elegant stairway leading to a massive family room, formal master suite with his and hers walk-in closet and spa style bath, two additional en-suite large guest bedrooms. Light filled rooms with grand scaled high ceilings and walls for art. Wall of collapsible glass doors leading to sun fill backyard with fire pit, pool and spa. Two-car direct entry garage and space for two more cars behind its gated driveway. Wonderland School. Minutes to Sunset Strip.