22317 Erwin Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Address is 22317 1/2 Erwin Street. Welcome to your Gorgeous 3-bedroom "Villa Castilla" Townhouse located in PRIME Woodland Hills! Situated close to Warner Center, The Village, Ventura Blvd and the 101, this fabulous three bedroom, three bathroom townhouse offer plenty of room for your entire family! You'll love this light and bright multi-story townhome boasting family/living room combination with fireplace, formal dining room, remodeled table space kitchen (with all appliances), spacious master bedroom and bath, interior laundry room off kitchen (with all appliances), vaulted ceilings, new wood laminate flooring in living room, dining room, stairs, bedrooms and hallways, attached lower level garage with interior stairs to kitchen. A cut above the usual: new wood flooring laid out in specially designed and attractive angled pattern; new ceramic tile in kitchen and baths laid out in a specially designed offset pattern for attractiveness, 4 door convertible counter depth refrigerator freezer, remodeled corner kitchen cabinets with carousels to eliminate dead spaces, new glass bath and shower doors in upper level baths, townhouse faces South on Erwin St for bright, plentiful light, end unit townhouse for addl privacy and last but not least, Villa Castilla is a beautifully landscaped and visually attractive townhouse community offers a gated pool and spa area in a park-like setting of landscaped pathways connecting the townhouses to each other and the pool and spa area.