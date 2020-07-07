All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

22317 Erwin Street

22317 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

22317 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Address is 22317 1/2 Erwin Street. Welcome to your Gorgeous 3-bedroom "Villa Castilla" Townhouse located in PRIME Woodland Hills! Situated close to Warner Center, The Village, Ventura Blvd and the 101, this fabulous three bedroom, three bathroom townhouse offer plenty of room for your entire family! You'll love this light and bright multi-story townhome boasting family/living room combination with fireplace, formal dining room, remodeled table space kitchen (with all appliances), spacious master bedroom and bath, interior laundry room off kitchen (with all appliances), vaulted ceilings, new wood laminate flooring in living room, dining room, stairs, bedrooms and hallways, attached lower level garage with interior stairs to kitchen. A cut above the usual: new wood flooring laid out in specially designed and attractive angled pattern; new ceramic tile in kitchen and baths laid out in a specially designed offset pattern for attractiveness, 4 door convertible counter depth refrigerator freezer, remodeled corner kitchen cabinets with carousels to eliminate dead spaces, new glass bath and shower doors in upper level baths, townhouse faces South on Erwin St for bright, plentiful light, end unit townhouse for addl privacy and last but not least, Villa Castilla is a beautifully landscaped and visually attractive townhouse community offers a gated pool and spa area in a park-like setting of landscaped pathways connecting the townhouses to each other and the pool and spa area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22317 Erwin Street have any available units?
22317 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22317 Erwin Street have?
Some of 22317 Erwin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22317 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
22317 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22317 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 22317 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22317 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 22317 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 22317 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22317 Erwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22317 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 22317 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 22317 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 22317 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22317 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22317 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

