Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

22266 Del Valle Street

22266 Del Valle Street · No Longer Available
Location

22266 Del Valle Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in one of the best school districts in Los Angeles, this south of the boulevard home with views is ready to move in. Enjoy plenty of natural light with abundant windows, new wood flooring throughout, recess lighting and a large kitchen open to your living space that offers easy access to your entertainer’s yard. There is a master bedroom with its own private balcony to enjoy your coffee in the mornings overlooking tree tops. two additional bedrooms that share a bath with dual vanities and another bedroom & bath downstairs. Don’t miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22266 Del Valle Street have any available units?
22266 Del Valle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22266 Del Valle Street have?
Some of 22266 Del Valle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22266 Del Valle Street currently offering any rent specials?
22266 Del Valle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22266 Del Valle Street pet-friendly?
No, 22266 Del Valle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22266 Del Valle Street offer parking?
Yes, 22266 Del Valle Street offers parking.
Does 22266 Del Valle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22266 Del Valle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22266 Del Valle Street have a pool?
No, 22266 Del Valle Street does not have a pool.
Does 22266 Del Valle Street have accessible units?
No, 22266 Del Valle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22266 Del Valle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22266 Del Valle Street has units with dishwashers.
