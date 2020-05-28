22266 Del Valle Street

Amenities

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in one of the best school districts in Los Angeles, this south of the boulevard home with views is ready to move in. Enjoy plenty of natural light with abundant windows, new wood flooring throughout, recess lighting and a large kitchen open to your living space that offers easy access to your entertainer’s yard. There is a master bedroom with its own private balcony to enjoy your coffee in the mornings overlooking tree tops. two additional bedrooms that share a bath with dual vanities and another bedroom & bath downstairs. Don’t miss out on this one.