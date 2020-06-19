22226 Burton St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3+2 w/2 fireplaces, backyard, central heat + air! (22226 Burton) - Canoga Park home available for lease! Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + almost 1700 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room w/fireplace; kitchen w/breakfast nook + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; backyard w/sprinkler system + covered patio for entertaining; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; conveniently located close to Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, The Village + Warner Center. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5434462)