All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22226 Burton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22226 Burton St.
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

22226 Burton St.

22226 Burton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22226 Burton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3+2 w/2 fireplaces, backyard, central heat + air! (22226 Burton) - Canoga Park home available for lease! Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + almost 1700 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room w/fireplace; kitchen w/breakfast nook + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; backyard w/sprinkler system + covered patio for entertaining; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; conveniently located close to Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, The Village + Warner Center. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5434462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22226 Burton St. have any available units?
22226 Burton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22226 Burton St. have?
Some of 22226 Burton St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22226 Burton St. currently offering any rent specials?
22226 Burton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22226 Burton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22226 Burton St. is pet friendly.
Does 22226 Burton St. offer parking?
Yes, 22226 Burton St. offers parking.
Does 22226 Burton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22226 Burton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22226 Burton St. have a pool?
No, 22226 Burton St. does not have a pool.
Does 22226 Burton St. have accessible units?
No, 22226 Burton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22226 Burton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22226 Burton St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College