All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath

2222 Beachwood Drive · (323) 461-7409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2222 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 Beds x 2 Bath · Avail. now

$4,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
OPEN HOUSE JULY 19, 11 AM -2 PM Don't Miss It! - Property Id: 313957

2222 N Beachwood Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90068
Luxury, Modern, and Convenience All In One Destination! Newly Remodeled 2 Beds 2 Baths Penthouse in Hollywood Hills! Franklin Village trails to Griffith Park, this elegant penthouse located in after Beachwood Canyon Estates. Mornings with coffee or evening cocktails with a stunning hillside view. The modern kitchen has all stainless appliances & finest new carpet floors, custom solid modern cabinets in a satin lacquer finish, island-style countertops with deep style sink. Stacked front-loading in-unit washer/dryer. The breakfast island, separate dining area, and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Elegant crown & base molding, soothing two-tone painting, LED lighting, coordinating fixtures, remote-controlled window coverings, walk-in showers with river rock floor, soaking bathtub. Cozy fireplace enjoyment at home.

No Pet Allowed-24 Hrs Monitoring system-Emergency-Main. 24/7-No Smoking-Parking for 2 Gated Swimming Pool-Hot Tub Gym Gated Comunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2222-n-beachwood-dr-los-angeles-ca-unit-2-beds-x-2-bath/313957
Property Id 313957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath have any available units?
2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath have?
Some of 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath currently offering any rent specials?
2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath pet-friendly?
No, 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath offer parking?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath offers parking.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath have a pool?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath has a pool.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath have accessible units?
No, 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity