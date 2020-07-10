2222 N Beachwood Dr 2 Beds x 2 Bath

Amenities

2222 N Beachwood Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90068

Luxury, Modern, and Convenience All In One Destination! Newly Remodeled 2 Beds 2 Baths Penthouse in Hollywood Hills! Franklin Village trails to Griffith Park, this elegant penthouse located in after Beachwood Canyon Estates. Mornings with coffee or evening cocktails with a stunning hillside view. The modern kitchen has all stainless appliances & finest new carpet floors, custom solid modern cabinets in a satin lacquer finish, island-style countertops with deep style sink. Stacked front-loading in-unit washer/dryer. The breakfast island, separate dining area, and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Elegant crown & base molding, soothing two-tone painting, LED lighting, coordinating fixtures, remote-controlled window coverings, walk-in showers with river rock floor, soaking bathtub. Cozy fireplace enjoyment at home.



No Pet Allowed-24 Hrs Monitoring system-Emergency-Main. 24/7-No Smoking-Parking for 2 Gated Swimming Pool-Hot Tub Gym Gated Comunity

