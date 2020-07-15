22204 Avenue San Luis

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4bd 2 bath 1,435ft2 house with a pool south of Ventura Blvd. Travel up a 100-yard cobblestone driveway to find your secluded personal oasis nestled in the hills on over 20,000 square feet of land. This 4bd 2 bath house with a pool offers complete privacy with no direct neighbors on either side of the house and breathtaking views of the valley. Real wood floors, gas fireplace, new refrigerator dishwasher and oven. Charming tree lined street South of the Blvd, 2 car garages with ample parking+ car port for additional parking/boat Top tier school district, walk to shops and restaurants. 5 minutes (2 miles) to Warner center, Calabasas Commons and Topanga Mall/The Village, 15 minutes (12 miles) to Malibu Beach. pets’ ok