Los Angeles, CA
22204 Avenue San Luis
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

22204 Avenue San Luis

22204 Avenue San Luis · No Longer Available
Location

22204 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4bd 2 bath 1,435ft2 house with a pool south of Ventura Blvd. Travel up a 100-yard cobblestone driveway to find your secluded personal oasis nestled in the hills on over 20,000 square feet of land. This 4bd 2 bath house with a pool offers complete privacy with no direct neighbors on either side of the house and breathtaking views of the valley. Real wood floors, gas fireplace, new refrigerator dishwasher and oven. Charming tree lined street South of the Blvd, 2 car garages with ample parking+ car port for additional parking/boat Top tier school district, walk to shops and restaurants. 5 minutes (2 miles) to Warner center, Calabasas Commons and Topanga Mall/The Village, 15 minutes (12 miles) to Malibu Beach. pets’ ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22204 Avenue San Luis have any available units?
22204 Avenue San Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22204 Avenue San Luis have?
Some of 22204 Avenue San Luis's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22204 Avenue San Luis currently offering any rent specials?
22204 Avenue San Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22204 Avenue San Luis pet-friendly?
Yes, 22204 Avenue San Luis is pet friendly.
Does 22204 Avenue San Luis offer parking?
Yes, 22204 Avenue San Luis offers parking.
Does 22204 Avenue San Luis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22204 Avenue San Luis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22204 Avenue San Luis have a pool?
Yes, 22204 Avenue San Luis has a pool.
Does 22204 Avenue San Luis have accessible units?
No, 22204 Avenue San Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 22204 Avenue San Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22204 Avenue San Luis has units with dishwashers.
