2219 Glendon Ave

NEWLY BUILT in 2020, Never been occupied. Stand alone, spacious,private, 2 story, modern and charming ADU rear townhouse. Everything is brand new from top to bottom.2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished, bright, open floor plan with a living room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has designer self-closing cabinetry with Quartz countertops throughout, Island, and a pantry. New stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove oven, microwave, dish washer, washer and dryer). Private washer and dryer is located upstairs. Large stainless steel kitchen sink. Dedicated Parking is included. Recessed LED lighting throughout. Two Private patios. Cordless window blinds. High ceilings, central heat and air, rain barrels connected to the rain gutters, and recycled water used for your drip-line irrigation helps conserve water usage. Tankless hot water heater. Master bedroom has walk- in closet. Both bedrooms each feature a full en-suite bathroom with bathtubs. Owner pays for gardener and trash. New dual pane windows, Drought tolerant garden,PRIME LOCATION, Award winning Westwood Charter School district,Within a few miles of UCLA, and Westwood Village. Walk Score of 86 out of 100. Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Walking distance to restaurants, Starbucks, bagel shops, frozen yogurt, bus stations, banks, movie theaters, and much more. Easy access to FWY 10 & 405, and EXPO line. 14 minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Westwood / Rancho Park Station stop. Shown by appointment only. No pets allowed. Non smoking.**SPECIAL** NO RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESSING FEE! 310-613-7509 mgmagen@att.net

Garbage disposal, gated entry.Date Available: NOW $3,799/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Megan at 310-613-7509 to learn more.