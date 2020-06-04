All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2219 Glendon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2219 Glendon Ave
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:38 AM

2219 Glendon Ave

2219 Glendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2219 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
NEWLY BUILT in 2020, Never been occupied. Stand alone, spacious,private, 2 story, modern and charming ADU rear townhouse. Everything is brand new from top to bottom.2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished, bright, open floor plan with a living room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has designer self-closing cabinetry with Quartz countertops throughout, Island, and a pantry. New stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove oven, microwave, dish washer, washer and dryer). Private washer and dryer is located upstairs. Large stainless steel kitchen sink. Dedicated Parking is included. Recessed LED lighting throughout. Two Private patios. Cordless window blinds. High ceilings, central heat and air, rain barrels connected to the rain gutters, and recycled water used for your drip-line irrigation helps conserve water usage. Tankless hot water heater. Master bedroom has walk- in closet. Both bedrooms each feature a full en-suite bathroom with bathtubs. Owner pays for gardener and trash. New dual pane windows, Drought tolerant garden,PRIME LOCATION, Award winning Westwood Charter School district,Within a few miles of UCLA, and Westwood Village. Walk Score of 86 out of 100. Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Walking distance to restaurants, Starbucks, bagel shops, frozen yogurt, bus stations, banks, movie theaters, and much more. Easy access to FWY 10 & 405, and EXPO line. 14 minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Westwood / Rancho Park Station stop. Shown by appointment only. No pets allowed. Non smoking.**SPECIAL** NO RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESSING FEE! 310-613-7509 mgmagen@att.net
Garbage disposal, gated entry.Date Available: NOW $3,799/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Megan at 310-613-7509 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Glendon Ave have any available units?
2219 Glendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Glendon Ave have?
Some of 2219 Glendon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Glendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Glendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Glendon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Glendon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2219 Glendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Glendon Ave offers parking.
Does 2219 Glendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Glendon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Glendon Ave have a pool?
No, 2219 Glendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Glendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2219 Glendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Glendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Glendon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College